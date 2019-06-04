Diana Award honours ICD head girl

A DUNGANNON student has been honoured as part of the Diana Award scheme which recognises people who have gone above and beyond in their daily lives to create and sustain positive change.

To celebrate its 20th year, 22 young people were welcomed at Stormont recently to receive the highest accolade they can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the awards are presented by the charity of the same name and have the support of her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

Among this year's winners was Integrated College, Dungannon student, Shannon McCaul.

The 17-year-old is the school’s Head Girl and Chair of the school’s Anti-Bullying Ambassador Team.

Shannon has ensured all students feel welcome and happy at her college.

Her proactive and inclusive nature enables her to support all students, especially those more vulnerable, with special needs or lacking social skills.

She took a lead role in sourcing and furnishing a functional space for vulnerable young people in her College where they could go to feel safe.

She is also an active member of the College's Social Action Committee, promoting and fundraising for local and national charities.

Shannon never fails to offer her support, encouraging her peers to do the same.

Sandara Kelso-Robb MBE, a former hat maker from Newtownabbey who in 1988 made a black pill-box hat for Princess Diana before her appointment as NI Ambassador for The Diana Award, said she is constantly amazed by the energy and enthusiasm of the award winners.

“Northern Ireland needs a new generation of change makers,” she said.

“We believe this award is special. These young people do not work towards our award, they act without expectation.”