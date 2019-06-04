Holly wows Leo at Bloom

Midland Drama School student Holly Bhattacharya was invited to return to one of the biggest flower show festivals in Europe to perform as a contemporary dancer and gymnasts in Solus garden the theme was Diversity.

Holly attends Midland Drama Schools in Tullamore branch and has been performing from a very young age. Mum and Dad, Aishling and Leonard who run a well known gymnastic school in Tullamore are extremely proud of Holly.

They had a wonderful experience in Bloom and met many celebrities throughout the week.

Midland Drana Schol Director Lorraine Wynne said it’s been a honour to have our students perform in the biggest event of the year and we are so proud of Holly who is a very talented young lady.

The drama school is now taking enrolements for September at www.dramaschool.ie