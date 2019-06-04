Holly wows Leo at Bloom

NI's major winners feature in Mount Rushmore style tribute
Midland Drama School student Holly Bhattacharya was invited to return to one of the biggest flower show festivals in Europe to perform as a contemporary dancer and gymnasts in Solus garden the theme was Diversity.
Holly attends Midland Drama Schools in Tullamore branch and has been performing from a very young age. Mum and Dad, Aishling and Leonard who run a well known gymnastic school in Tullamore are extremely proud of Holly.
They had a wonderful experience in Bloom and met many celebrities throughout the week.
Midland Drana Schol Director Lorraine Wynne said it’s been a honour to have our students perform in the biggest event of the year and we are so proud of Holly who is a very talented young lady.
The drama school is now taking enrolements for September at www.dramaschool.ie