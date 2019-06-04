Legal advice sought over town hall

THE Council has sought legal advice over correspondence from solicitors representing the historic owners of the site occupied by Portstewart town Hall.

The Chronicle has so far been unable to obtain a copy of the letter sent on behalf of the Montagu Estate, however one councillor who has, says the town needs a community space and he preferred it remained at its current location.

The legal firm representing the Montagus said they did not wish to comment.

When the Chronicle asked the council to confirm whether or not the Montagu Estate was seeking to reacquire the site and what its response was likely to be, a spokesperson would only say: “Council is currently seeking legal advice in relation to Portstewart Town Hall and will consider the matter when this has been received.”

Last year “disposal” of the 84-year-old landmark building was discussed by a committee set up to seek savings.

