AN adventurous eagle that went missing from a Randalstown rescue centre has turned up after more than a week on the run.

Griff escaped from World of Owls on May 23, while his enclosure was being cleaned.

Despite reported sightings in Lisburn, Coleraine and event Dublin, the ‘homebird’ was located just half a mile away, after he flew the coop.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian