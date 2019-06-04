Portstewart tech business goes global

A PORTSTEWART based tech business has opened its doors in Belfast, Manchester, and Boston as part of a major expansion programme fuelled by a £1m cash injection from a US investor.

Zymplify, which has developed its own marketing automation platform that enables clients to plan, measure and assess return on investment from their multi-channel digital marketing activities within a single dashboard, has grown from just two to 22 staff in the past three years.

Founder and CEO Michael Carlin said the establishment of the company’s three new advisory hubs would enable Zymplify’s business consultants to get closer to its client base and add greater value.

He added: “Our platform makes the lives of marketers easier. In one easy-to-understand dashboard they can plan and analyse their digital and social marketing activities like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pay Per Click, Social Media Advertising all in real-time. If you like, it powers human-inspired marketing programmes through user-friendly technology.”

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.