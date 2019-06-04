800 vehicles a day speed through Dervock

LOCAL DUP councillor John McAuley has called for permanent traffic calming measures in Dervock village after the results of a PSNI Speed Indicator Device (SID) placed in the village revealed some very “frightening” figures.

Cllr McAuley was “astonished” when the data, taken over 19 days, revealed that of the average of 1300 cars passing through the village daily almost 800 of them were speeding.

The Department for Infrastructure told The Chronicle that they had not yet been made aware of the figures but would contact the PSNI and would carry out a traffic calming assessment if necessary.

One driver was recorded doing a totally reckless 77mph.

