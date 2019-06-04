Hopes remain that situation can be ‘salvaged’ as Administrators’ review of Dixons Contractors gets underway

NORTH Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan has told the administrators of Dunloy construction firm Dixons Contractors Ltd, that went into administration last week, how “vital” it is that they explore all options to try to “salvage the situation.”

The Sinn Fein MLA was speaking after his meeting with Joint Administrators Andrew Dolliver and Joseph L Charleton from Ernst and Young.

The devastating news broke last Thursday (May 30) afternoon, following a week of intense speculation.

“Heart wrenching” was how one subcontractor described the news, telling the Chronicle that he arrived on site on Thursday (May 23) to be told “that was it.”

Dixons have declined to make a statement to the paper despite, but a notice has appeared on their website confirming that “the affairs, business and property of the company are being managed by the Joint Administrators."

*For comprehensive reports, including interview with the subcontractor, concerns for Housing Executive renovation works, the KRD rebuild on Main Street Ballymoney and Dixons background piece, as well as political and industry reaction see this week's Chronicle in shops now.