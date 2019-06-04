Knock Rd speed limit call reiterated

THE latest crash on the Knock Road entering Dervock leaving a car over turned in the hedge and a person taken to hospital, has caused a local resident to again reiterate his call for Road Service to take action.

The accident occurred last Wednesday evening May 29 at a bend near the home of Mr Steven Philips, who has raised this issue many times in the past.

Mr Philips said: “I have been going on about this stretch of road for years. Road Service need to do something.

“God was looking down on that young fellow, if you seen the state of the car, no one should have walked away from that.”

Police confirmed....

*See full story in this week's Chronicle in shops now.