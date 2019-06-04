Reece Meenan inquest opens

AN inquest is due to open today (Tuesday) into the death of a much-loved Coleraine schoolboy whose life was tragically cut short in a road accident in November 2016.

Loreto pupil Reece Meenan suffered a fatal head injury after being involved in a collision with a car on the busy Newbridge Road. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Causeway Hospital. Floral tributes were laid above the scene of the collision and a banner which read ‘RIP Reece’ was draped from the flyover.

The popular 13-year-old, who lived at Strand Road, was laid to rest at Agherton Cemetery in Portstewart following Requiem Mass in the resort's Star of the Sea Church. His coffin was carried into the seaside church, flanked by his heartbroken classmates, just days before Reece would have celebrated his 14th birthday.

