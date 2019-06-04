Two men charged after New Street incident

Ralph Hewitt

Ralph Hewitt

DETECTIVES investigating an assault in New Street/Sugar House Quay area of Newry on Monday, June 3, have charged two men aged 29 and 34 with grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, June 4).

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

A 33-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Pick up a copy of today's Democrat to read the latest reaction to the incident.

