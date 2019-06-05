THE tastes and smells of baking from the Old Mill Bakery in Ballymena will conjure up memories for many from years gone by!

For its owners, husband and wife, Thomas and Martha, have not only reopened the bakery business - but they are also using traditional Leith Bakery recipies - with the Leith’s full blessing.

And the delicious smells of the freshly baked bread, scones and the food being served at the Mill Street sit-down or carry out has rekindled many memories for those used to shop in Leith’s.

Martha said it has been amazing to learn that many of their new customers used to buy out of Leith’s, and had grown up enjoying the top selection of the freshly baked food that was on offer.

“Now that they know we are up and running, and using the old traditional recipies they are starting to come back and are now enjoying what we have at The Old Mill Bakery,” outlined Martha.

She said customers from all over the Province now pop in regularly to buy.

“We are a small family business and are honoured to be serving the Ballymena community and further afield,” said Martha.

And she highlighted how grateful they are at being given the opportunity to work in Leith’s for many years before it closed down.

Thomas was a baker in Leith’s for seven years.

He knows the traditional recipies inside out.

“We will do our very best to make sure we produce the same quality products as Leith’s did,” said Thomas.

He said it is a pleasure to be opening The Old Mill Bakery, adding they are happy to have opened the famous bakery again, under the new name, and with some new taste.

They sell Leith’s wheaten bread, soda and potato breads, pancakes, scones, traybakes, sandwiches and sausage rolls.

Worthy of mention is the Rosie Square - named after a former well known and loved Leith’s Bakery employee, Rosie Bryans.

She was quite a character and was held in high esteem by the customers and staff alike.

For the new bakery doughnuts are a speciality

* The Old Mill Bakery Opening hours are -

Monday to Friday, 7.30am until 5.00pm; Saturday, 7.00am until 5.00pm.

The Old Mill Bakery is located at 18 Mill Street, Ballymena.

Why not give it a try!