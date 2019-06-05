Braid to host top Tenor in aid of Childrens' Hospice

International Tenor George Hutton will host a special concert at The Braid Centre on Saturday 22nd June 2019 at 7.30pm.

The “Chapter One” concert is one of three special evenings dedicated to the bravest of children receiving care at Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and will highlight the unique service provision during National Children’s Hospice Week.

Fresh off his US Tour with Columbia Artists, Internationally renowned performer George Hutton returns to his beloved homeland with his critically acclaimed debut album ‘Chapter One’.

Described by Tommy Fleming as ‘One of the best voices I’ve heard in years’ and Eric Lalor (JOE.ie) ‘He has a voice that would blow Away any clouds.’

RISING STAR

No stranger to the stage he’s performed with the likes of Glen Hansard, Moya Brennan, Tommy Fleming and Hozier.

One of country’s rising stars, George is also a judge on the hit BBC One television series ‘All Together Now’ with Geri Halliwell and Rob Beckett.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Regional Fundraiser Catherine O’Hara said: “This will be an unforgettable night and I would like to sincerely thank George Hutton and his team for taking such a heartfelt interest in the work of the Children’s Hospice and for taking time to meet families who receive our care.

CARE

“The programme for the evening has been planned and hours of practice are ongoing for this very special Concert which will highlight specialist palliative care services during National Children’s Hospice week.

“We are beyond delighted that these wonderful students will be performing on stage with George.

“Proceeds from this show will help us to maintain a unique service of specialist care for our life limited and life threatened children and young people in the Newtownabbey area and across Northern Ireland.

“With over £3.82 million needed every year, nights like these are a life line to our charity and the families who need our care.

DETAILS

“We appreciate every penny.”

Tickets can be booked online at: www.wegottickets.com

or call Muriel Barr mobile:07921 558368

Date: Saturday 22nd June 2019

Doors open at 7.00pm.

Show Time: 7.30pm

Tickets are £20.00

If you would like more information on how you can support Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice or buy a ticket for the show please contact Catherine O’Hara

Mob: 07515 06 3303 or email catherine.ohara@

nihospice.org.