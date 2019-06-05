Police issue new burglary warning

Police in Mid and East Antrim are reminding residents to make home security part of their daily routine as part of efforts to reduce and prevent burglaries.

District Commander Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The most recent statistics show that burglary offences fell over the last financial year here in Mid and East Antrim. This is reassuring however we can’t be complacent.

“There are three things everyone can do to help us prevent more people from becoming victims of burglary.

“Firstly make sure to close, lock and check all windows and doors, even if you are just stepping outside for a few minutes.

“Get into the habit of doing this every day and make sure to get everyone in the house involved.

“The more you make this part of your daily routine, the less chance you have of being targeted by opportunistic burglars.

“Secondly, if you see something on your street or in your neighbourhood that doesn’t look right then let us know. Don’t wait.

“Pick up the phone and give us the information as soon as you can. We have caught burglars in the act because someone called us straightaway.

“We have stopped vans with stolen goods on-board because someone called us straightaway. The sooner we know, the faster we can respond and the safer your neighbourhood will be.

“Lastly make it your business to check in on an older neighbour or family member.

“If you know someone who lives on their own then why not drop in, even just once a week to make sure they are ok.”

We also work closely with our PCSP and Neighbourhood Watch partners to ensure that advice and support is available to all our residents.

PCSP Mid and East Antrim Manager Wendy Carson added: “These latest figures are to be welcomed, but it’s important that we continue to work with the PSNI and our partner organisations across Mid and East Antrim to share advice on how to keep your home safe.

“Checking on neighbours and checking the ID of anyone who calls to your home can help deter potential burglars.

“Our neighbourhood watch schemes are in contact regularly, so get in touch with your local PCSP to find out how you can get involved.

“These schemes help people protect themselves, their property and reduce the fear of crime.”

Police have lots of information on home security on the website (www.psni.police.uk) and a crime prevention officer is available to provide further assistance via our non-emergency number 101.