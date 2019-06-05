Russian oriental dancer entertains at Shakefest

SHAKEFEST took place at Charleville Castle over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

One of the most popular performers was Russian dancer Irina Popova who taught two workshops and treated festival goers to an impromptu performance at an evening of Multicultural Dance Recital.

Irina Popova is one of the best performers of oriental dance in Russia, and is also well known abroad. She has been engaged in the art of oriental dance for the past 19 years. Due to her professional choreographic and musical education, passion for art of oriental dance and her undeniable talent, she has had significant results in this field over a relatively short period of time.

Irina is the winner of numerous Russian championships and international competitions and festivals of Belly Dance, including Oriental Fantasy Berlin.

Irina is actively engaged in concert activity, she has repeatedly toured the Middle East: to Jordan, Bahrain, Yemen, and also has had contracts in many top class hotels.

Since 2004, Irina organises events for belly dance in Moscow such as: ‘Moscow International Festival of Oriental Dance’, ‘Russian beauty contest among the belly dance performers.’

Along with this, Irina is constantly immersed in teaching, giving workshops and choreographing dances. This enabled her to become the youngest Russian teacher-choreographer. Her students have become multiple medalist winners of Russia and the world championships in Bellydance. She has performed in Finland, Norway the Netherlands and also previously in Ireland in 2017 at Miss Bellydance Ireland.

In addition Irina has performed a duet with famous dancer from Russia, Alexey Parashchuk. Irina and Alexey perform duets in various styles of Oriental dance, as well as mixing it with modern dance, ballet, etc.

She divides her time between Moscow and Vienna where she also trains for operatic performances.