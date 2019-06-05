Castlerock man admits molesting a schoolboy

A CASTLEROCK man has escaped jail after admitting sexually assaulting a schoolboy.



In the dock at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday, May 30, was Malcolm Graham, (32), of Dunboe Road, who had initially denied one count of sexual assault against the teenager on January 27 last year, but changed his plea to guilty three days before the trial was due to start in April.



Judge Melody McReynolds was told that the boy had been invited on a ‘hunting expedition’ but did not appear.



During the evening, Graham was said to have drunk vodka, while he gave the boy a small amount of Smirnoff Ice alco-pop.

Each of them then settled down for the night on a mattress in the back of the defendant's van to sleep.



The boy confided in his mother, who then confronted Graham, who said that he did not recollect anything happening.

When questioned by police, the defendant insisted nothing had happened and that the story had been “invented”.

Counsel for the Prosecution said Graham had breached the boy's trust and his DNA had been found on the injured party's groin area. He added that Graham's guilty plea had “vindicated” the boy.



A defence barrister pointed out that his client had a clear record, had pleaded guilty and a report from an educational psychologist showed that Graham had an IQ of 57, putting him “on the cusp” of having a severe learning disability.

Judge McReynolds noted that the issue appeared to have gone undetected throughout Graham's school years and employment as a tiler, which she pointed out would require a high level of spacial awareness and numeracy.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.