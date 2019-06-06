Latest Speed Detection Device placed on busy Ballycastle street

POLICE have now set up a Speed Identification Device on Leyland Road, Ballycastle.

The device will record vehicle speed on this particular road in response to local community concerns.

The move comes off the back of shocking figures revealed when a similar device was set up in Dervock village over a 19 day period.

It was revealed that of the average 1300 cars passing through the village daily, almost 800 of them were speeding.

We await with interest what figures will be revealed on Leyland Road.