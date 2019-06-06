Register now for free summer arts programme featuring dancing, DJ skills and t-shirt printing

Are you aged between 11 and 16 and interested in taking part in free summer workshops?

Throughout July and August, free classes will take place in Sheskburn House (Ballycastle) and Flowerfield Arts Centre (Portstewart) featuring Street Dance, DJ skills, mosaics and T-shirt design and printing.

The workshops are part of the partnership programme between PEACE IV and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Programme. It is being delivered as part of the Council’s €4.3m funding award from the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

The Street Dance class will be taught by award-winning choreographer and dancer Tana Arutura, founder of Artfrique. Tura will teach young people a wide range of styles and techniques and provide tips from his experienced past in TV and radio. He recently appeared in the BBC 1 series ‘Dance Back in Time’ and RTE shows ‘An Ril Deal’ and ‘Stetsons & Stilettos’.

DJ Kwame Daniels from Bounce Culture will lead the ‘Introduction to DJ skills’ while ‘DMC’, from Seedhead Arts will guide the Street Art workshops. T-shirt Action Art will be led by artist Gail Mahon while Mosaic Art is facilitated by Helene Byrne from Dunseverick Art.

The programme is aimed at post-primary school pupils aged 11- 16 who are resident in or attend school in, the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Priority will be given to those who have not previously completed a Peace IV Arts programme.

Workshops will run from Monday 1st to Monday 8th July in Sheskburn House Ballycastle and Monday 19th to Wednesday 21st August in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart.

Limited free transport can be arranged with sufficient numbers. To register, or for further information, please email bernice.mccloskey@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or telephone 028 2076 2225 Monday to Thursday during office hours.