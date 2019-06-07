Housing 'greatest challenge' says new council chairman Peter Ormond

HOUSING will be the 'greatest challenge' facing Offaly County Council in the coming five years, the new Cathaoirleach of the local authority, Cllr Peter Ormond [Fianna Fail] has pointed out.

Cllr Ormond, who was elected unopposed at Friday's AGM of the body, also identified climate change, the Bord na Mona rationalisation plan and the publication of a new county development plan as priorities in his 12-month-term.

Clr John Leahy [Renua], who was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach, said the county road network needed a lot of attention, an issue which had been highlighted in the local elections campaign.

Tribute was also paid to the outgoing Cathaoirleach, Cllr Danny Owens by members for his “fair and honourable' approach during his term.