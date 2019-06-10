Comic book characters come to life in the library

There were a few strange characters spotted around Tullamore on Saturday, 18 May, as many familiar faces from the books, games and movies came to life in the library. Pikachu, Thor and Wonder Woman visited, along with a whole host of their famous friends.

Saturday, 18 May, was a day of firsts for many in Tullamore, as they attended a first- of- its- kind Comic Con in Tullamore Central Library! There was plenty to see and do. A variety of vendors travelled from near and far, to man their stalls.

In the arena Rhode based Vikings Jofur Drengir showed off their battle skills. In the Retro Games and Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Arena the public could put their skills to the test, to earn prizes sponsored by GameStop and Eddie Rocket’s.

Kids enjoyed drawing workshops given by Laois native Conor Brennan. There was Spray Art with Joe Mellis, Illustration with Kevin Keane, Animation demonstration by Tullamore man Padraic Byrne. Tara Dixon’s Special Effects Make Up of the twofaced Joker was amazing to watch. Offaly Wilde Cosplay, MUA and Kay Murtagh from Katchsudon Cosplay where on hand to share their tips for beginner cosplayers in a panel, followed by a Q&A session with the cosplay competition’s guest judges.

Jay and Emily from Team Emerald Cosplay joined Kaela from Kaela’s Cosplay and Crafts as guest judges for the ultimate cosplay competition. After some deliberation, Misthios Kassandra from Assassins Creed won the Adult Category, Laughing Jack a character from Creepypasta wowed the judges in the children’s category, while father-and-son duo Batman and Robin won in the family category.

The library would like to thank all who were involved in making the day a success. Especially our 1500 visitors on the day. For anyone who would like to take the Tullamore Library Comic Con home with them, visit the library to check our new collection of Comics, Graphic Novels, Manga and tutorial books. Meanwhile everyone, including Pikachu and T-Rex, will surely be getting ready for next year!