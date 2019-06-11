Antrim children 'betrayed by school places scandal'

EDUCATION chiefs ignored warnings that the lack of secondary places in Antrim was a ticking timebomb for scores of local families, a school Governor has claimed.

Last week the Antrim Guardian revealed that the town’s two post primary schools were running at full capacity after an unprecedented influx of 12-year-olds.

The Education Authority gave Parkhall Integrated College the green light to make room for 198 places - 48 more than originally planned - while over at Antrim Grammar the intake was up from 105 to 136.

Nevertheless, around 30 young people were still turned away from Parkhall College, and double that at the Grammar.

That means there were around 170 pupils on top of the original capacity set aside for Antrim - more than the intake at most schools.

And with the Antrim housing boom showing no sign of abating, it is clear that this trend is likely to continue.

