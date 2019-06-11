Bused-in tourists could stoke up resentment among residents

COACH tours from Belfast and Dublin could stoke resentment among local people who suffer disruption but reap none of the economic rewards, a Parliamentary inquiry has heard.

The warning was delivered by the National Trust in its submission to the Northern Ireland Select Committee's tourism inquiry.

The charity revealed that Carrick-a-Rede and the Causeway now account for 70 percent of all visits to National Trust sites in Northern Ireland.

“We recognise that this concentration of visitors to the Causeway Coast combined with the seasonality of tourism has the potential to cause disruption in host communities, particularly during the summer,” states the report.

The submission goes on to point out that North Coast hotel occupancy rates do not reflect the fact that it contains the most popular attractions.

