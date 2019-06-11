Coleraine Twelfth set for the big screen

BBC Northern Ireland will be broadcasting The Twelfth of July Parade live from Coleraine next month, the Chronicle can reveal this week.

Over the last number of years, BBC has broadcast the main Twelfth parade live from Belfast and another rural location, as part of the live show, and this year it is the turn of Coleraine.

It is expected that approximately 4,500 bandsmen and Orangemen from Coleraine, Limavady, Macosquin, Londonderry will take part in the annual commemoration march which celebrates King William III's victory over King James in the Williamite-Jacobite War back in the seventeenth century.

The main parade is due to start from the Shuttle Hill area of the town at 11am on the Twelfth of July morning.

Participants will walk from West of the Bann over to The Showgrounds where the procession will benefit from a well-earned rest before the parade returns back through the town later in the afternoon.

Coleraine District LOL No.2 will lead the main procession for the first time ever in their home town. Normally, visiting Bandsmen and Orangemen have the honour of leading the parade, however, changes have been made this year in order to make sure the parade flows as smoothly as possible.

