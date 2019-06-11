Community spirit in evidence as new school garden opens in Pullough

On Friday afternoon, several different community groups within the rural village of Pullough gathered at the National School for the official opening of the School Garden.

Each community group in attendance contributed to the garden in some way, according to Rebecca Connolly from Offaly Local Development Company’s SICAP Programme, which assisted in funding and/or setting up many of the local community groups.

The Men’s Shed made the different shaped vegetable boxes; the Women’s Arts & Crafts Group had just finished the mosaic mural, which reads, ‘The School Garden’ – facilitated by local artist, Aidan Byrne of Mosaics at the Mill in Belmont, and the RSS erected the mural; the school’s young students grew the vegetables and fruit in the garden with the help of the teachers and principal; not to mention the help and funding Pullough’s Tidy Towns committee and Residents’ Association contributed.

The loetb was also thanked for its funding of the mosaic mural, and loetb’s Kathleen Dunne commented on the community spirit and unity in Pullough, which is evidenced by the joint efforts made in putting together the School Garden.

The children were clad in jerseys as part of a Jersey Day fundraiser to repay the Tidy Towns committee in Pullough – the principal, Marguerite, presented the committee with €100 collected that day from all the children who took part.

If you’re looking for community spirit, it can be found in Pullough