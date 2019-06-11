Dungannon group secures funding to assist EU citizens

A DUNGANNON community group has received funding to help them as they assist EU migrants take part in the EU Settlement Scheme post-Brexit.

STEP has been awarded the money by the Home Office to help EU citizens already living in the UK to ensure they retain the same entitlement after the UK’s departure from the European Union.

They have secured financial resources for The Stronger Together Network to assist EU citizens throughout Northern Ireland who may have difficulty in completing the online registration to do so before the current deadline for registration expires on 30th March next year.

This collaborative Stronger Together project is one of 57 applications across the UK to be awarded funding by the UK Home Office to assist those in need of support.

Bernadette McAliskey, CEO at STEP said: “This will be one of the most challenging pieces of work we have collectively undertaken in ensuring equality of access for the most vulnerable.

“We are determined that no one will be left behind and there will be no ‘Brexit’ generation of people in Northern Ireland whose rights have been diminished because they missed this time-limited opportunity.

“The project will also provide employment opportunities for bilingual advisors, support workers and immigration advisors across the partner organisations.”