Garvagh grandfather receives BEM for tireless charity work

A GREEN-FINGERED Garvagh grandfather has received the BEM in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in recognition of his services to charity spanning more than two decades.

Andy McClarty’s latest fundraiser, a charity plant sale earlier this month at First Garvagh Presbyterian Church Hall, raised £7,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He told The Chronicle: “I'm absolutely delighted to receive this amazing honour; it came as a very big surprise.”

During the past 21 years the father-of-three has raised nearly £90,000 for the worthy cause and he has also boosted the coffers of the Alzheimer's Society, in memory of his parents.

