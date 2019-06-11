Kilmorey Arms goes on the market

THE Kilmorey Arms Hotel in Kilkeel has been put on the market for offers in excess of £900,000.

Its current sale comes four and a half years after the cornerstone hotel closed temporarily in December 2014 after it was placed into administration.

The popular hotel, situated on the corner of Greencastle Street and Knockchree Avenue, has since been refurbished and reopened under current owners, local men Sam Hamilton and Andrew Annett.

Business has flourished since their ownership and continues to do so after their vast investment in the refurbishment of the property.

Mark Carron, Director from Osborne King who is handling the sale of the hotel which was just put on the market last week, said there has been good initial interest in the property.

Mr King told The Outlook: “This is a standard sale on the open market and initial interest in the property has been good and the current owners have done a great job since they re-opened a few years ago.

“It is a turnkey opportunity for someone to continue the good work of what they have done so far and the property is on the market for offers over £900,000.”

Steeped in history, the Grade B2-listed hotel was built in 1843 and has hosted many visitors of distinction throughout the years, including Sir Winston Churchill and President Eisenhower.

According to Osborne King the business offers the purchaser an opportunity to expand the food, beverage and accommodation revenue streams.

The ground floor of the hotel provides a public bar, lounge, restaurant, kitchen, Kilmorey function suite as well as associated service areas.

Boasting 24 en-suite bedrooms, the ground floor accommodation has been refurbished in the last few years to a good standard and has also been modernised.

And in addition to accommodation, the hotel also provides conferencing facilities to include the Binnian and Knockchree suites.

The property provides vehicular access off Knockchree Avenue into the rear car park, service entrance and garden area.