'Please help me find my long lost family'

A SENIOR citizen from Exeter is appealing for information as she attempts to track down surviving relatives of her father, who was born in Muckamore and served in England with the RAF during World War II.

Brenda Badcock is 74 and intends to visit Northern Ireland later this year.

She was adopted as a child but later tracked down her birth mother, who gave her some important details about her real father, and Brenda was able to find out more from the 1911 Census.

Charles James Richard Nicholl Geddis was five years old in 1911 and lived in Ballyrobin with his parents and two sisters.

Charles’ father’s name was William George Geddis while his mother was called Jane Richmond Geddis - her maiden name was Nicholl.

Charles later became a mechanical transport driver and Brenda believes he worked at RAF Little Rissington and would have been local to the Bourton-on-the-Water area.

This was where he met Brenda’s mother.

