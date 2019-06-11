Return of the Mac

THE mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council says it will be a “very special moment” when Graeme McDowell tees it up at next month's Open Championship in his home town of Portrush.

McDowell ended months of uncertainty by claiming one of three places available for The Open at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

Speaking on Monday, Cllr Sean Bateson, himself a keen golfer, offered his congratulations to a man whose US Open victory at Pebble Beach in 2010 laid the foundations for The Open returning to the north coast after an absence of almost 70 years.

“Graeme is clearly very proud of his Portrush roots and I am delighted that his place at The Open in his home town has now been confirmed following his top ten finish at The Canadian Open,” said the Mayor.

“He is one of Causeway Coast and Glens’ most successful sporting ambassadors and it will be a very special moment for him when he steps on to the tee.

“I am sure that Graeme’s presence will add to the momentous occasion and he will receive a rapturous welcome which will resonate around the course and perhaps even the town,” he added.

