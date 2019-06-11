St Ciaran's College supports former pupil's Africa programme

ST CIARAN’S College in Ballygawley have helped raise money for a past pupil who runs a education programme in Ghana.

The RE department at the school held a fundraising event to support the work of Fr Leo Traynor’s family, a highly esteemed past pupil and former resident of the parish of Errigal Ciaran.

Following the fundraising, a cheque of £1,037 was presented to members of the Traynor family.

Fr Leo runs the SELL programme in Ghana called Sharing Education and Learning for Life. It is a young adult Peace Building and Human Development Programme that has a very gentle approach of engaging young adults in participatory learning with the aspiration of achieving a more inclusive, tolerant world.

The vision is to encourage young people with compassionate hearts to build peaceful communities. SELL seeks to build families and communities of justice, freedom and peace through the shared experiences of young people as agents of change.

The core values of respect, integrity, accountability, service and dedication to duty are inherent to the programme. St Ciaran's are delighted to be able to offer some support to this very worthy cause.