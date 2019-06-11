Tullamore Parish celebrates the Feast of Corpus Christi

2019 marks the 92nd year in which the streets of Tullamore will be blessed by the procession of the Most Holy Sacrament through the town.

Corpus Christi is one of the most important feasts of the Church after Easter as it celebrates the belief in the body and blood of Jesus Christ and his Real Presence in the Eucharist.

It emphasizes the joy of the institution of the Eucharist, which was observed for the first time by Jesus Himself on Holy Thursday at the Last Supper.

The feast is liturgically celebrated on the Sunday after the feast of the Most Holy Trinity.

In many parts of the world, at the end of Holy Mass, there is often a procession of the Blessed Sacrament, displayed in a monstrance. The procession ends with the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

Tullamore has held this tradition since 1927 and the Corpus Christi procession has always been received with great reverence and respect by the people of Tullamore – a great tradition in the town saw shopkeepers and house holders decorating their windows in red and white livery, flying papal flags and displaying holy pictures of the Sacred Heart. The Parish would be delighted to see similar devotion displayed this year.

The procession will take place after 6.30p.m. Mass in the Church of the Assumption on Saturday evening 22nd June.

Many thousands of people have participated over the years, including parish groups, first Holy Communion children, Legion of Mary, Knights of St Columbanus, St Vincent De Paul, the parish schools, boy scouts, girl guides and other groups too numerous to mention.

All such groups are encouraged to get involved again this year. As usual an invitation is extended to groups from adjacent parishes such as Mucklagh, Rahan, Killeigh, Ballinagar, Daingean, Clara, Kilbeggan and participation by our immigrant communities is also welcome.

The route this year is via Store Street, Harbour St, Columcille Street, Church Street, Henry Street and ending with benediction in the Church of the Assumption grounds..

A warm welcome is extended to all and parishioners are requested to take part in this year’s 92nd procession through the town.

Day retreat

To mark the feast of Corpus Christi, the Knights of St Columbanus will host a day retreat on Saturday 22nd June, starting with 10am Mass in the Church of the Assumption and followed by a series of talks and reflection periods in the Parish Centre. All parishioners are invited to attend.