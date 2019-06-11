TWO arson attacks on school

THE Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that they fought not one, but two malicious blazes at the former Parkhall College senior school.

The fires erupted within hours of each other at the abandoned building on the Birch Hill Road.

Flames were first spotted licking the roof of the school shortly before 8pm on Monday evening and two fire appliances from Antrim Station were at the scene within minutes.

They fought the blaze for 90 minutes until it was snuffed out at 9.28pm. To make doubly sure that there were no hidden pockets of fire, thermal imaging cameras were deployed.

Satisfied that the emergency was over, they left. Within hours, however, they were back.

