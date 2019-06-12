Arts Council congratulates Shinrone composer on prestigious award

Congratulations were extended to a local composer, who received one of Europe's most prestigious music composition prizes last week.

Ann Cleare, from Shinrone was the first Irish artist ever to win an Ernst Von Siemens award for international composers of exceptional promise. The award ceremony, with a special concert took place in Munich on Friday last.

Arts Council Director, Orlaith McBride stated: “ The Arts Council is delighted to congratulate Ann Cleare on winning an Ernst von Siemens composer prize. Ann’s talent and potential as an artist was acknowledged by the Arts Council in 2017 when she was awarded our ‘Next Generation’ bursary, and the whole country can be proud of her achievement today. It is a great recognition of her own work, and of Irish new music composition in general.”

Ms Cleare has an extensive catalogue of work across a wide range of formats and scales, and has written extensively for ensembles and orchestras throughout Europe. Current and future projects include new a collaboration with ensemble mosaik and visual artist Anna Rún Tryggvadottir in Reykjavik and Berlin, a chamber orchestra piece for Ensemblekollektiv Berlin, a series of songs for voice and piano for The Irish Art Song Project funded by the Arts Council, an evening-length work for ELISION, a video opera version of her opera rinn, and the creation of an outdoor musical playground for children with sculptor Brian Byrne.

She is also Assistant Professor of Music and Media Technologies at Trinity College Dublin. As an artistic collaborator with Dublin Sound Lab, she will work on developing their programming and production of electronic music over the coming years. Ann Cleare is also Projects Officer with Sounding the Feminists(#STF), a collective championing principles of equality, fairness, inclusivity, and diversity in Irish musical life.

She studied at University College Cork, IRCAM, Paris, and holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University in Cambridge. She is represented by the Contemporary Music Centre, Ireland (CMC). In addition to her scores published by Project Schott New York, CMC supplies scores of many of her works.