'Extreme concern' in Castlederg following shotgun attack

A CASTLEDERG councillor has said there is "extreme concern" within the local community following a shotgun being fired at a house in a housing estate in the town.

Ulster Unionist councillor, Alderman Derek Hussey, was speaking after a window was damaged by the gun blast in Millbrook Gardens, Castlederg on Friday night, June 7.

No injuries were reported, although a PSNI detective sergeant said the occupant of the house was "badly shaken." Enquiries are ongoing.

Alderman Hussey said: "Since this incident was reported, I have been speaking to various residents of Millbrook Gardens and they are extremely concerned that someone would discharge a shotgun in their area.

"Whilst they are aware of various tensions in regard to anti-social behaviour and other issues, as indeed the authorities are, this can in no way excuse such a reckless act. It is indeed fortunate that the female occupant of the house at the time was not injured.

"Our society in Castlederg is only too well aware of the deadly consequences of the use of firearms and we can only trust that such activity will not be repeated."

He added: "Whilst I fully understand the resource shortfall being faced by all of our authorities, it is surely incumbent on all lawful authorities to be dealing with those issues of sincere concern to local people rather than having them spiral out of control!"

There was also strong condemnation from West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan.He issued an appeal for information.

“This was a cowardly and shameful attack by someone who has no regard for the safety of the community. If anyone has seen anything please get in touch.

He added: “We cannot have idiots roaming the streets with guns threatening our people,” he said.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Constitution.