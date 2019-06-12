Fund raising Colour Run at Wakehurst

THE Colour Run at Wakehrust Playing Fields last Wednesday night was a major success.

It was organised by the Northern Ireland Youth Forum (NIYF) ‘Amplify Ballymena Group, supported by Peace4Youth Programme.

The aim of the Colour Run was identified by Amplify participants on youth led citizenship/social action core element where the girls became more active in their own community by organising, planning the implementing the Colour Run.

All proceeds are going to Macmillan Cancer Care Unit and PVN Homeless Project.

NIYF Amplify Ballymena thank everyone who supported the Colour Run.

This includes - SEUPB Peace IV; Youth Action NI; Carson Project; Ballymena Runners; PSNI; NIHE, Inter-Ethnic Forum; HM Beauty.

Select Kidz; Flamingo; Grafters; Tescos (Community Champion, R. McFall).

BUFC; KG McAtamney Butchery and Deli and The Candy Bar.