Gillygooley man humbled to receive honour from the Queen

William Smith

Reporter:

William Smith

Email:

william.smith@tyronecon.co.uk

A Gillygooley man has said he is very humbled to have been named on the Queen's Birthday Honours list, for his committed service to the welfare of former Royal Ulster Constabulary officers and their families.

Austin Stronge, 66, who is originally from Boho, Co Fermanagh, has received a BEM for his 42 years service within the Omagh District Police Voluntary Welfare Support Group, formerly the Omagh RUC Voluntary Welfare Committee. He is married to Ann, and has two children, Tracey and Clive.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Constitution...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130