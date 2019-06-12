Jewellery and cash stolen during Cullybackey burglary

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house on the Ballyconnelly Road, Cullybackey on Tuesday, June 11.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Police received a report from a resident that upon returning to their property they discovered that entry had been forced to the house, sometime between 9.30am and 4pm, and a quantity of cash and jewellery was reported stolen.”

“I would appeal for anyone with information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area or to contact detectives at the local Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1184 11/6/19.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”