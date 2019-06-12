Kilwaughter Minerals appoints local man as their new CEO

KILWAUGHTER Minerals Limited have app0inted Gary Wilmot as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Ballymena man Gary has joined the Company from his role as Managing Director of Andor Technology Limited, part of Oxford Instruments plc in which he held several senior positions including working as part of the plc Group Management Board.

He replaces Simon McDowell who is moving into a Non-Executive Director role on the Kilwaughter Board, and he joins Kilwaughter to build on the excellent track record of the company and further develop the growth strategy to realise a long term sustainable business.

Gary, currently a resident of Broughshane, is a graduate of Queen’s University and Warwick Business School, is both a Chartered Director and Chartered Engineer and has held various director level roles in several businesses over a number of years.

In joining the business Gary commented: “This is a great business with quality products and excellent brand recognition.

“I’m honoured to have this opportunity and I very much look forward to working with the team to deliver the next phase of the Company’s journey.”

The Chairman of Kilwaughter Minerals Limited, Alan McClure added: “The Board are delighted to appoint Gary to lead the business and we are looking forward to working together in the coming months and years.”

The company operates throughout the UK and Ireland within the construction and agriculture industries under the market leading K Rend and Kilwaughter Lime brands with offices in St Helens, Glasgow, Cork and Head Office based in Kilwaughter, Northern Ireland.