Local policing district sees sharpest rise in agriculture crimes

Fermanagh and Omagh has experienced the sharpest rise in agriculture crime out of all the policing districts in Northern Ireland, latest figures show.

According to the PSNI’s latest recorded crime statistics, there were 59 instances of agriculture crime between April 2018 and March of this year. This includes burglary, robbery and theft offences for agricultural-based activity, and was an increase of 18 crimes from the same period in 2017 - 2018.

This represents the sharpest rise in agriculture crime out of the all the local policing districts, and Fermanagh and Omagh now has the second highest rate of agriculture crime in Northern Ireland, surpassed only by the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon policing district.

