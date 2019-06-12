New outdoor gym for Portglenone

Residents of Portglenone can now reap the rewards of an outdoor gym following an injection of almost £60,000 into the village.

Seven pieces of outdoor equipment have been installed adjacent to the play area at Portglenone marina along with five new finger jetties.

The rejuvenation work is part of over £1.27 million being invested in 17 villages across Mid and East Antrim under the Village Renewal Programme.

The programme is funded by Council and DAERA with support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Equipment at the outdoor gym includes a leg raise machine, pull up bar, chest press, hand bike, spinning bike with cardio charge and a leg press.

The area has also had a welcome and information sign erected at the entrance to the outdoor gym facility.

As part of the investment in Portglenone the five new finger jetties, which measure 7.5 metres, will be able to facilitate longer boats into the area.

The marina site is also used as the venue for the Big Splash Triathlon and River Festival, a very popular triathlon event and festival held annually in Portglenone.

A spokesperson for Portglenone Enterprise Group, said: “Portglenone Enterprise Group are delighted with the completion of the installation of outdoor gym equipment and five floating jetties at the marina.

“It has been encouraging and satisfying to work with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to enhance the village and its riverside location which is a natural asset.

“We now hope to see an increase in out-door physical activity which will enhance the health and well-being of our community members.”

Due to its prominent position in Portglenone this is a very popular location for all residents and visitors alike.

It has an excellent motor home facility, a large children’s play area, an outdoor events area and a marina building from which the Community Rescue Service are based.

The site and facilities are fully accessible, with car parking facilities for over 100 cars on site. Connectivity to and from the area is excellent due to the presence not only of a good road network and river crossing point in Portglenone, but also due to the Lower Bann river which offers great opportunities for tourists and boat users to link to other settlements and facilities along the river.