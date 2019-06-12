'Platinum Tea' for Ahoghill WI

The culmination of Ahoghill WI’s special Platinum Anniversary Year was an afternoon tea in Ahoghill Community Centre.

Special thanks to “Awards For All” for their generous grant which helped to fund special events this year.

Joanne Carruthers, President, welcomed members, friends and special guests from other local institutes.

Tables were beautifully adorned with linen tablecloths, vintage china and flower arrangements.

Ann Marie Martin provided a delicious afternoon tea of savoury and sweet goodies which were enjoyed by all.

Following afternoon tea there was a chance to admire the beautiful wallhanging depicting the Ahoghill Parishes. This was planned by President Joanne Carruthers and her mother Judith. Other members helped to bring this work of art to completion.

A special display of photos depicting the last 70 years of Ahoghill WI and a scrapbook of the 70th Anniversary Year were also on display.

Results of the free draw were as follows- 1st Sandra Gamble – a food hamper 2nd Audrey Steede - painting of a robin 3rd Alma Suthers floral cake 4th Valerie Shaw home baked chocolate cake 5th Margaretta Dick small flower arrangement. Sophia Maybin, a representative of the Slemish Area WI gave a vote of thanks and Ethel Simpson also brought greetings. A wonderful afternoon of food and fellowship was enjoyed by all.