Departing Fr Shane launches 'We Are Authors'

Congratulations to the pupils of Scoil Eoin Phóil II Naofa on the publication of their school book.

“We Are Authors” is a celebration of the imagination and creative writing talents of the two hundred and three pupils in the school.

The aim of the project was to encourage creative writing. Studies show that children who practise creative writing more often are generally better in other subjects too like Maths, Science and languages. The only way to learn to write is by writing.

With their work in print, our students can consider themselves successful writers, building their self-esteem and confidence.

Indeed the students were inspired by their creative writing workshop experience this year. The sixth class boys got the opportunity to participate in the project “Fighting Words” in Dublin.

Fighting Words is a creative writing workshop established by Roddy Doyle and Sean Love. It aims to discover and harness the power of children’s imagination and creative writing skills. Following on from this, our sixth class boys had their work published in the Irish Times on the 08/05/2019 which was a fantastic achievement.

The trip and the book itself were partly funded with money granted to the school as a result of being selected as one of 150 schools in the country to be part of the Creative schools pilot initiative.

The students were delighted that Fr. Shane was available to launch their book. We wish him well in his next adventure.