Dernagun pathways condition highlighted

After highlighting, holding meetings and receiving promises from election candidates, local councillors, county council staff and recently, area engineers, Dernagun Residents Association Chairperson Paddy O Reilly is “very frustrated that promised works” have never been completed.

The works centre on a pathway, costed ŕecently at “no more than €1500”, which remains unfinished, unsafe and not accessible to local residents and especially wheelchair users living in the council owned Brosna View, Dernagun.

Campaigning for over four years, Mr O’Reilly has on behalf of the Residents Association, offered to “do the work myself” but has been told “No, we will get it sorted” but “nothing has happened.”

He is now seeking an urgent meeting with the decision makers, including the Offaly County Council CEO, in advance of the next meeting of the full county council.

In the meantime, Mr O’Reilly will keep consulting key stakeholders and follow up with ” those who made commitments to bring it to a conclusion for all eighty residents of the council estate.”

Dernagun Residents Association have won numerous estate awards but concerns were highlighted by the judges about the “upkeep and future” of the “small pathway that needs completing.”