Greenvale Hotel to be demolished

THE Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown is to be demolished after plans were lodged with Mid-Ulster District Council.

The hotel was the scene of the deaths of three teenagers on St Patrick's night.

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17) and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died outside the nightclub as approximately 600 people queued to enter the premises.

The application to demolish the hotel was lodged with Mid-Ulster District Council on Tuesday, 11th June by the venue's owner Michael McElhatton.

The proposal seeks to replace the Greenvale Hotel with five new detached homes and garages.

