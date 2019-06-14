Offaly Canal Camino Way Walk raises much needed funds for Self Help Africa

On St. Patrick’s Day last, Laz Molloy, Ronan Scully, family and friends hosted our second Canal Camino Way sponsored walk , in aid of Self Help Africa and raised €11,000 for the charities work in Africa specifically in Malawi where Cyclone idai earlier in the year caused much havoc and destruction.

We would like to thank everybody who took part and helped raise funds for Self Help Africa especially the children from various School’s in Offaly who held non-uniform days to help raise funds for the cause. The event had a great turnout of almost 150 people and some extra four-legged friends who completed the 21km walk starting at an early 7.30am along the Canal from Tullamore to Croghan and also another group at the same time from Edenderry Church to Croghan with the final few steps up Croghan Hill where St. Patrick’s Day Mass was said by Fr. Greg parish priest of Croghan.

Everyone finished the Canal Way Walk in plenty of time to be at the top of Croghan Hill for mass at 12 noon and to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and their great achievement of having completed the second charity Canal Camino Way walk in aid of the work of Self Help Africa. The Canal way walk brought the participants through the beautiful countryside admiring the colourful fields and impressive views the Canal way walk from Tullamore and Edenderry to Croghan Hill has to offer.

After a long morning everyone reached the last leg of the route making their way through the village of Croghan to the Molloy’s House where everyone had a lovely spread of food with a much-needed hot soup, hot drinks and burgers as well as chocolate crepes and cold beverages supplied by the Molloy family and residents of Croghan village. It gave everyone the energy so that we could then make our way to the top of Croghan Hill for St. Patrick’s Day Mass.

Laz Molloy the event organiser along with his wife Frances and his daughter Aislinn and Fr. Greg represented the cause with heart-warming speeches at the start of the walk and also to finish the day after mass, reinforcing why the day was so important to them and to the work of Self Help Africa and what the money raised would mean for the people and families in Africa they help especially in Malawi. Ronan Scully of Self Help Africa thanked all those who had supported the second charity walk, especially Laz Molloy and his family who organised this Canal Camino Way walk for the work of Self Help Africa who work in 10 countries in Africa. Ronan also thanked the people of all ages who braved the cold to participate in the walk and people and volunteers who helped out in anyway to make it such a successful event. A big well done to everyone who supported the walk in anyway. They are already looking forward to next year!! If you would like to support the work of Self Help Africa or organise a fundraiser for the charities work in 10 countries in Africa please contact Ronan at 087 6189094 or at ronan.scully@selfhelpafrica.org or go to www.selfhelpafrica.org