BREAKING NEWS: Riverine Project formally gets the green light

€8.96 million of EU PEACE IV funding has been offered for a new shared space project that will reach across Lifford and Strabane.

Called ‘Riverine,’ the project will create thirty acres of new cross-border community park space and infrastructure, designed to help bring people together.

It will encompass a number of unique elements all designed to encourage greater levels of positive cross-community contact. These elements will include: a pavilion building (for various cultural and heritage events); outdoor wetland and park space (for recreation and environmental education activities); a family fun space (comprising of a toddler and junior adventure play area); cross-border pathways and greenways (to accommodate leisure and recreation activities); and a newly constructed pedestrian footbridge (that will symbolically connect the space across the River Foyle).

Match-funding for the project has been provided by the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

