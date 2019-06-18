Terry sets off on ‘Cycle for Suicide’

COLERAINE man Terry Geddis is to embark on a 1,200-mile cycle ride across Northern Ireland to help raise awareness about mental health.

Terry will set out on his journey next Monday (June 24) and visit 100 towns across the province before arriving back on the north coast on July 5.

At each destination, he will leave a candle of light to remember all those who have lost their lives to suicide, for those left behind and for anyone currently suffering from mental health issues.

Terry’s son Zachary, a talented fashion student and model, took his own life just over two years, leaving behind grieving parents Terry and Louise and sister Yasmin.

They subsequently set up the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust, a campaign aimed at tackling the scourge of suicide which continues to claim hundreds of lives a year in Northern Ireland.

