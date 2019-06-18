Cllr Frank Moran elected Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District

FIANNA Fail councillor Frank Moran has been elected Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District replacing Cllr Declan Harvey who was in the chair for the past 16 months.

Proposing him at last Thursday’s meeting, Cllr Tony McCormack described Cllr Moran as a “great advocate for the municipal district of Tullamore.”

“He has shown previously he can do a great job. He has always conducted himself to a high standard. I know with Frank in the chair that he will represent the people of Tullamore district with distinction when dignitaries come to Tullamore or indeed when he has to travel for events across Ireland.” he said.

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Danny Owens who commented that Cllr Moran had sat in the chair for a previous term and described him as, “an excellent councillor and very hard working as was reflective in the recent local elections.”

As there were no other nominees, Cllr Moran was deemed elected.

Taking the chair Cllr Moran thanked his proposer and seconder. He welcomed the return of all the councillors following the local elections and in particular the three new councillors Ken Smollen, Sean O’Brien and Neil Feighery.

“We are here to work together and I will be as fair as I can in the coming 12 months and I will give everybody an opportunity to speak,” he said. “I would like to pay tribute to outgoing Chair councillor Harvey who conducted himself excellently over the last 12 months,” he added. “I look forward to working with yourselves as councillors and the Executive in the 12 months going forward.”

The Clara based councillor listed items he would like to see come to fruition this year including, “the town and village renewal schemes in Clara and Ballycumber and the Mill junction in Clara. Another item he wants to see completed is the footpath connection to the bog. “Hopefully we will get to see that completed.” Cllr Moran said he will also be pushing for a meeting with the Clara Heritage group. “I know the executive have been in contact with them so I hope they will be able to get that up and running, I look forward to working with you over the next 12 months,” he concluded.

Councillor Danny Owens proposed Councillor Declan Harvey as Leas Cathaoirleach. “He has served two years in the previous term and has represented the town and Municipal District with distinction. “I have great pleasure in proposing him,” said Cllr Owens. It was seconded by Councillor Tony McCormack, who said Cllr Harvey had “proved to be an excellent politician and had done a great job as Cathaoirleach last year