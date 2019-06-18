Courtyard cabin causes consternation

A NEWLY built courtyard cabin on the grounds of the Craigavon Area Hospital has raised eyebrows amongst the public, writes Holly Coulter.

The cabin is said to be a facility everyone can enjoy, however, members of the public have been left unsure of the exact meaning and purpose behind it.

One member of the public who contacted the Ulster Gazette said, “I think it's absolutely ridiculous that money is being spent on something like this. Who does it benefit?”

Another said, “There is currently a consultation ongoing to remove breast screening facilities from Craigavon Area Hospital and send people up the road to Antrim.

“Surely the money would be better spent on improving services in Craigavon?”

One woman also said, “Recently I was ill and had to use out of hours, where it took nearly a day for someone to come back to me.

“During that time I decided to go to A&E where I faced a lengthy wait to be seen..

“There are clearly issues with waiting lists and a lack of beds within Craigavon, but it seems as though the Southern Trust are more content spending money on a glorified Wendy house than solving these problems.”

So, what is the courtyard cabin? Why has it been built? How much did it cost? And who can make use of it?

A spokesperson of the Southern Trust said “The idea of creating a Human Hospital space has been supported/driven by people using our services”

He continued, “The Trust successfully applied for external funding to pay for the innovative new cabin at Craigavon Area Hospital which opens this summer.

"Hospitals can be stressful and emotive places and we think this unique cabin space will benefit patients, carers, the public and staff of all ages.

"This innovative concept was developed by www.camerados.org which aims to create social environments that enable human connections by creating spaces for people to be alongside as equals and look out for each other."