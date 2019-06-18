Family's fury after Spurs grave bouquet targeted

THE family of a popular Antrim man who lost his brave battle with cancer six months ago, has hit out at the cruel vandals who attacked a bouquet placed on his grave.

Keen Spurs fan Trevor ‘Peggy’ Preston, who lived at Thyme Park, died on Christmas Day last year.

To celebrate the recent Champions League final between Spurs and Liverpool earlier this month, his family placed a floral arrangement on his grave.

However, last week, his sister Fiona and mother Marina were devastated to find it had been destroyed.

