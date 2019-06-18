Family's fury after Spurs grave bouquet targeted

THE family of a popular Antrim man who lost his brave battle with cancer six months ago, has hit out at the cruel vandals who attacked a bouquet placed on his grave.

Keen Spurs fan Trevor ‘Peggy’ Preston, who lived at Thyme Park, died on Christmas Day last year.

To celebrate the recent Champions League final between Spurs and Liverpool earlier this month, his family placed a floral arrangement on his grave.

However, last week, his sister Fiona and mother Marina were devastated to find it had been destroyed.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130