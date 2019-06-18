Food-loving Fergal is planning three day fast

A BIG-HEARTED Portrush man is planning to fast for three days to highlight the plight of elderly people across the borough who are living in food and fuel poverty.

Father-of-three Fergal Quinn, who is the manager at the Coleraine-based Age Concern Causeway charity, will survive on just water during his 72-hour fundraiser.

He told The Chronicle: “I love my food so fasting for three full days and nights will be a challenge and probably quite uncomfortable.

“But at least I have the choice, unlike those who literally can't afford to put food on their table. This isn't a stunt. People don't just go hungry in big cities; our advocates who go into homes to help people fill in forms and claim entitlements see the scale of the problem literally on our doorstep.”

*Read more on Fergal's upcoming fast inside this week's Chronicle.